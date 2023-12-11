Prof Ameyaw Akumfi challenges Bono East NPP parliamentary candidates to increase seats in 2024

Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi donated motorbikes to some candidates in Bono East

Parliamentary Candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono East Region have been challenged to work towards increasing the seats of the party in 2024.

Party Elder and Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi threw the challenge when he resourced candidates of orphan constituencies in the just-ended parliamentary primaries.



He charged the winners to ensure that they pursue unity between them and those they contested with as that is a prerequisite in winning their respective bids



“Be reminded that you went into the contest with others who also have a support base. They are very important going into the general elections. Whatever you will have to do in order to unite them even if you have to beg, go ahead. Take steps in uniting with them now even before the campaign period. I am happy that all Eight (8) aspirants of the party in these constituencies are already taking such steps which is very refreshing. Start reconciling the constituency now and I can assure you that at the right time, we will come and join you. In Bono East, we have only three (3) seats out of Eleven (11). Initially, we had Five (5) but lost Two (2) during the 2020 polls. We, the elders of the party, are ready to increase the number in parliament but you, the candidates, are the team leaders. I am donating these items to encourage them to do more in order to win more seats for Bono East Region”, he disclosed.



Each of the 8 elected candidates received a motorbike with an undisclosed amount of fuel in order to start preparations for the 2024 polls.

The Bono East Regional Minister also added 20 boxes of weedicide with 5 boxes of cutlass for each candidate.



Martin Oti Gyarko, former Member of Parliament for Techiman North and elected candidate for Techiman North on behalf of the elected candidates thanked Professor Ameyaw Akumfi for the gesture



“We will heed their advice and promise to work well in order to achieve the needed results. I wish to on behalf of my colleagues thank Professor Ameyaw Akumfi for the gesture. We are elated and we promise that the candidates in the orphan constituencies in the Bono East Region won’t disappoint”, he assured.



Present at the event were the Bono East Regional Minister Hon. Kwasi Adu Gyan, Mr. Thomas Adu Appiah (Chairman Thoma) former Bono East Regional Chairman, Hon. Ampofo Twumasi former MP for Nkoransah, Mr. David Boakye NPP Bono East Regional Secretary and NPP Bono East Regional Council of Elders Chairman Alhaji Muazu.