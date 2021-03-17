Prof. Ayim Aboagye selected as Eminent Editorial Panel member of CPQ Medicine

Professor Desmond Ayim-Aboagye

Professor Desmond Ayim-Aboagye, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Regent University College of Science and Technology, has been selected as a member of the Editorial Panel of CPQ Medicine.

CPQ is a division of Client Periodique, an open-access publisher with a mission of inviting scholars to help in "building a healthy community."



The platform partners with scholars across the globe to provide unrestricted access to peer-reviewed articles of international quality. The platform currently publishes 15 open access journals.



As an Editorial panel member of CPQ Medicine, Prof. Ayim-Aboagye joins other eminent scholars drawn from various fields of medical research in exploring scientific research and making it digitally accessible.



CPQ Medicine publishes medical research that seeks to establish an understanding of the cellular, molecular and physiological mechanisms underpinning human health and disease.

CPQ publishes research in the following subject areas:



Adolescent Medicine, Biochemistry, Bioengineering, Biomolecules, Clinical Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, Delivery of Screening Tests, Dermatology, Drug Design, Development and Therapy, Drug, Healthcare and Patient Safety, Endocrinology, Epidemiologic Studies, Health Improvement Strategies, Health Informatics, Haematology, Hospital Medicine, Immuno Targets and Therapy, Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Integrated Pharmacy Research and Practice, Laboratory and Animal Investigation, Medical Oncology, Molecular Diagnostics, Molecular Modelling, Nuclear Medicine, Palliative Care, Pathogenesis of Disease, Pharmacodynamics, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacology, Primary Health Care, Proteomics, Radiology, Sleep Medicine, Surgery, Therapeutics and Clinical Risk Management, Translational Research.



Prof. Desmond Ayim Aboagye’s areas of specialization are Religion Psychology and Social Psychology.