Prof Benneh murder: Second accused person in critical condition

The late Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law

Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah, the second accused person in the murder of Professor Yaw Benneh, is currently in a critical condition at the Police hospital, his lawyers have said.

In court today, before Her Worship Ama Adomah Kwakye, of the Kaneshie District Court, lawyer Emmanuel Larbi demanded from the court for his client to be transferred to a different health facility.



According to him, his client is not being well attended to at the Police Hospital and prayed the court to order a transfer of him to a different hospital where he believes he would be well taken care of.



He provided pictures he took of the accused person during his last visit to hospital before today’s court hearing.



But the prosecution led by Inspector Tetteh Okuffo in his response said the claims by counsel for the accused person are untrue.

According to him, the accused is being well taken care of adding that he is “doing fine” therefore he doesn’t know what his lawyer is talking about.



The court after hearing the parties asked the prosecution to provide the full medical report to the court on the next adjourned date if the accused is not going to be present in court for the court to confirm.



This the court said will show if indeed the accused is in a critical condition or not and the details of his illness to determine whether he is actually in a critical condition or not.



The case has since been adjourned to November 18, 2020.