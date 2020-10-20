Prof Benneh’s Murder: Death of prime suspect won't halt investigations — Police

James Nana Womba, 26, was prime a suspect in the murder of Law lecturer, Professor Yaw Benneh

The Ghana Police Service has said investigations will still go on despite the passing away of the prime suspect in the murder of Law lecturer, Professor Yaw Benneh.

The Service added it has picked up a second accomplice in the murder case in Tema, who is currently assisting with investigations, the Daily Graphic reports.



The key suspect (now deceased), James Nana Womba, 26, who was a cleaner in the late lecturer’s house, died at the Police Hospital in Accra last Saturday evening.



“According to Police, he fell sick for a while and had been put on oxygen at the intensive care unit of the hospital but died after some time,” reports by Joy FM’s online news portal revealed.



James Nana Womba had earlier confessed his involvement in the gruesome murder of the late law professor at his Adjiriganor residence.



Officers of the Ghana Police Service have also arrested one Opambour Agya Badu, who prosecutors describe as a named accomplice of Womba.

Opambour has since been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.



Meanwhile, Womba’s mother Talata Nona suspects foul play in the death of her son.



Briefing the Daily Graphic, Ms Nona said she visited her son who was in custody a week ago and explained that she had never provided Womba with food since his arrest, adding that she suspected that someone poisoned him.



Madame Nona says Womba, who was her first son, was the breadwinner and now that he was no more, she wondered how the family would survive.



George Asamaney, Lawyer for James Nana Womba has called for an independent inquiry into the death of his client in police custody.

Mr. Asamaney also said the post mortem on Womba should also be conducted by an independent body.



Reacting to the death of Womba in Accra, Counsel said:



“We are all shocked. I called the mother of Womba this morning so we could have discussions. Not quite long, I received a call from Womba’s mother that some armed Police personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department had informed her of her son’s death”.