General News

Prof Benneh’s killing devastating; security should be swift with investigation – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has charged the Security agencies to as a matter of urgency investigate and apprehend perpetrators behind the death of the University of Ghana Law Lecturer, Yaw Benneh.

On Saturday reports were rife that popular Law Lecturer, Yaw Benneh had been murdered at his residence in East Legon.



The reports were confirmed by a colleague, Poku Adusei who in a post on Facebook said “Folks, I had wanted not to be the breaker of such ominous news, but the calls are incessant: The world is damned evil; Prof. Yaw Benneh of Legon Law has been ‘murdered’ in JB-style in his Adjirigano mansion. It appears to be an act perpetuated about three days ago, but it was just discovered this morning”.



Reacting to news of his death, the former President said “I’m devastated by the news of the gruesome murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh of the University of Ghana. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, the Legon and legal fraternity”.



He called on Security Agencies to be swift with their investigations.

“Govt & the security agencies must take swift action to investigate & apprehend the perpetrator(s) of this heinous crime. We also need to urgently guarantee the safety & security of our citizenry.”



Meanwhile, Police in Accra have picked up four of his domestic staff for interrogation.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.