Prof Benneh's murder: Ghanaians want to know how key suspect died – Adam Bonaa to police

The late Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh and the key suspect, the late James Womba

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa has called for an investigation into the sudden death of the key suspect in Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh’s death.

The Ghana Police Service on Monday, October 20, 2020, announced the death of James Nana Womba who died on Saturday, October 17, 2020, shortly after confessing to having a hand in the death of Mr. Benneh.



Speaking on the back of this development, Mr. Bonaa in an interview with Peace FM News on Monday monitored by GhanaWeb, stated that, Ghanaians needed to be provided details on circumstances that led to his death considering the fact that he was hale and hearty before his arrest.



“We the citizens would like to know what led to his death, whether he got sick or it was due to other circumstances. We need to know all these things, in such a high profile death, authorities should have provided him with maximum protection but its quite unfortunate.”



The mother of the deceased, Madam Talata Nona has mentioned that she suspects foul play in her son’s death adding that her son denied any involvement in his former boss' death.

She told journalists that she wasn’t informed of his son's death up until Monday when 4 officers from the Criminal Investigation Department paid her a visit.



Mr. Bonaa believes that all doubts surrounding the key suspects' death must be cleared.



“We were told that he died out of sickness, however, he was fit whiles in police custody something might have happened… we will need a result to confirm if he died through a natural course or whether someone had a hand in his death,” he stated.



Prof. Benneh, 66 years, was on September 16 found dead in his residence at Adjiriganor. According to Police investigations, he was murdered.