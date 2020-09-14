General News

Prof. Benneh's murder: Police appeal to public for more information

The late Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh

The Police are appealing to the general public to provide more information about the murder of the former University of Ghana Senior law lecturer, Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.

According to them, though 4 suspects have been picked up concerning the murder, they still need more information to enable them to put their leads together.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' program, Greater Accra Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Afia Tenge added that the police are on a manhunt for more suspects.



Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was a Senior law lecturer at the University of Ghana Law Faculty.

He was found dead in a pool of blood at his Agyiriganor home, a suburb of Accra.



DSP Afia Tenge said on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at about 0730 hours, a report was received by the East Legon Police that Professor Benneh had been found dead at his residence and the Police Crime Scene Investigation Team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) proceeded to his residence, where they found him lying in a pool of blood with some cuts on the body.



The body, she added had been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue pending further investigations.

