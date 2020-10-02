Prof. Benneh was killed after he resisted being robbed – CID

University of Ghana Lecturer, Prof. Yaw Benneh was recently murdered in his home in Accra

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service says its investigations into the murder of the University of Ghana Lecturer Prof. Yaw Benneh has revealed that he was killed after he resisted being robbed.

The Law Lecturer’s cleaner, 26-year-old James Nana Womba, who confessed to committing the crime named three others as his accomplices.



The Director-General of the CID, COP Ken Yeboah briefing the media on Friday on their investigations carried so far disclosed that the suspect who had a duplicate key to the Professor’s room without the professor’s knowledge decided to rob him.



The suspect with the support from another suspect murdered Prof. Yaw Benneh in cold blood after he tried to stop them from robbing him.

“The idea was to rob him but the professor was not giving in as they expected. So they hit him with iron rod, tied and gagged him and he died. So the motive as we’ve gathered so far was to rob him. Now, he(suspect) has given us a clue as to where he hid some of the items, where he had sold some of them so we are following up.”



COP Ken Yeboah added that the suspected has admitted to stealing some items after the murder also took the CPU from a desktop computer at the house, which he hid in a septic tank.



The suspect further stole two mobile phones and an amount of GHc450.