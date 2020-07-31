Health News

Prof Delle awarded for 50 years contribution to health delivery

Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, the Founder and Board Chairman of Rabito Clinic

The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) has presented an award to Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, the Founder and Board Chairman of Rabito Clinic, for his 50 years contribution to health delivery in Ghana.

He received a certificate and plaque of Ghana’s Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time 2020 Award.



Mr Sam Ato Gaisie, the Founder of the EFG, said: “We present this award to you for what you have done for the country Ghana, we hope you will leave a big and lasting legacy for others to continue”.



He said Prof Delle needed to continue pushing to ensure that all his dreams for dermatology were brought to fruition, urging him to hold on until he established a school of dermatology in the country.



In attendance was Alhaji Dr Uthman Konney, President of the Ghana Society of Dermatology, who congratulated Prof Delle for the high level of commitment exhibited over the years as a medical practitioner and, especially, as a Dermatologist.



Prof Delle, accepting the award, said: “I accept it in humility and dedicate it to the Rabito Clinic, of which I am the Founder and Chairman and of course to the Ghana Society of Dermatology.”

“All that I need is that the past and present staff of Rabito Clinic would continue to give me the moral support I need so we can achieve our aim of establishing a School of Dermatology for Ghanaians’’.



He urged the EFG to continue doing its best of appreciating deserving individuals and institutions towards motivating young entrepreneurs to work hard.



The staff of the Rabito Clinic also celebrated Prof Delle for being a blessing to countless people as a philanthropist and human rights advocate, among other contributions.



They presented a citation to him, part of which read: “You have such an outstanding, wonderful, and lovely combination of professionalism and tenderness.”



“Your expertise is exceptional and the passion with which you care for your patients is magnificent. On this day, as we celebrate your 50 years in medical practice, may this milestone bring incessant joy to your soul, spirit, and body”.

