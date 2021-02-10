Prof. Dodoo allays fear of Ghanaians over AstraZeneca vaccine

Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Professor Alexander Dodoo, has allayed the fears of Ghanaians about the AstraZeneca Vaccine.

Reports have emerged that South Africa has put its rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on hold after a study showed “disappointing” results against its new COVID-19 variant.



The Southern Africa nation which has recorded 1.4 million coronavirus cases and 46,000 deaths since the pandemic began says the trial involving 2,000 people, found that the vaccine offered “minimal protection”.



Speaking on the Sunrise Morning Show on 3FM 92.7, Prof. Dodoo noted the coronavirus vaccine situation is rapidly changing with new vaccines coming into the market and different efficacies being published.



He said this shows that the statement which would come from the Ghana Health Service and Ministry of Health when the vaccine arrive will target those who will get most benefit and avoid those in whom the data will not show benefit.

“So you could see that our decision as a country is being driven by the data and science because there will not be one size fit all”.



“Ghanaians should realize that when the vaccines arrive the rollout will be driven from the top, the information given will come out straight from the Ghana Health Service and Ministry of Health certainly discussions will go on air which is fine but the policy is always driven from the government which we will all follow because on social media people have started fighting about who will get and who will not get”.



Dispelling the myth around the vaccines, Professor Dodoo said if there was a vaccine today he and his family will take it and want Ghanaians to trust the system.



The AstraZeneca vaccine will not be administered to those under 16 years old.