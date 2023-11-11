Prof Ernest Yorke elected Vice President of Ghana Medical Association

Prof Ernest Yorke

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has elected Professor Ernest Yorke to serve as its Vice President to serve a two-year term.

This comes after the Association held its national elections at the just-ended 65th Annual General Conference in the oil city of Takoradi to elect new officers to steer affairs and champion its mandate.



Prof. Ernest, who is the current chairman of the Greater Accra Division is a Consultant Physician & Endocrinologist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical School.



He brings the position a wealth of experience.



He is an educator and health advocate who has served in previous positions as Past Junior Doctor’s Representative Council, Past Divisional Secretary, Past Divisional Vice Chair and his current position as Chair of Greater Accra Division from 2013 to date. Prof. Yorker is also member of the GMA Council.



Prof. Ernest Yorke aims to bring transformational, transparent and open leadership to the Ghana Medical Association. During his victory remarks, he pledged to tackle issues of welfare for Junior Doctors and foster closer collaboration with the Medical Supt. Group.

“I will also advocate for an Executive Secretary for the Ghana Medical Association to enhance bold, dedicated and committed leadership for all Doctors in the country,” Prof. Yorke said.



Meanwhile, the incumbent President of the GMA, Dr Frank Serebour retained his position after he went unopposed in the general conference. Other elected officers of the GMA include Dr Richard Selormey, who will serve as the General Secretary, Dr Selorm Kutsoatsi, Assistant General Secretary, Dr Elizabeth ESi Crentsil serving as Treasurer, Dr Gladys Naa Lomoley Lomotey, Executive Member [Female] and Dr Dan Anane-Frempong, Executive Member [Male].



All elected officers of the GMA will each serve a two-year term.



