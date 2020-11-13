Prof. Frimpong Boateng donates footballs, t-shirts to Evalue-Gwira NPP

Prof. Frimpong Boateng presented the items to the MP for Evalue-Gwira, Catherine Ablema Afeku

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

The Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, has donated items worth hundreds of Ghana cedis to the Evalue-Gwira Constituency.

The items included 20 sets of football jerseys and 20 footballs.



The Minister also added 1000 pieces of NPP branded t-shirts to the items donated.



Making the donation at his office to the MP for Evalue-Gwira, Prof Boateng said the gesture was to motivate members of the party to give off their best as they campaign for the retention of both the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the MP, Catherine Ablema Afeku.



Prof Frimpong Boateng noted that both persons deserved four more years to do more for the people in the constituency.



The Minister, a famous heart Surgeon asked the people of Evalue-Gwira to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party.



He intimated that the work of the NPP in the constituency attests to their commitment to its development.

The policies such as the Planting for Food and Jobs by the government, Prof Boateng stressed had ensured the availability of food on the market.



He also added that the developmental projects and scholarship programmes by the MP had gone a long way to ameliorate the plight of residents.



Receiving the items on behalf of the constituency, Madam Afeku thanked the Minister for the support.



She noted that the items would motivate the NPP members in her constituency to work more for the success of the party in the upcoming general elections.



Madam Afeku, who doubles as the Minister of State at the Office of the Senior Minister urged other government appointees to support their respective constituencies.



Such support, she said would serve as a boost to party members who are engaged in grassroot work.

