Prof. Frimpong-Boateng will deliver on his new appointment - Political Analyst

Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Sustainable development practitioner and political analyst, Mr. Michael Ebo Amoah has posited that the appointment of Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng as a chair to lead Ghana’s COVID-19 vaccine drive is great news.

In his view, the scientist and former Environment, Science and Technology Minister is more than qualified for the job.



To him, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng is an accomplished scientist who will make Ghana proud.



He said Professor Frimpong-Boateng is a well-respected man globally because of his exploits.



Mr. Ebo Amoah speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm noted that the man is well known for innovation, technology and has contributed immensely to Ghana’s science and technology sector.



He commended the President for appointing Prof. Frimpong-Boateng and was hopeful he would discharge his duties with competence and ensure that Ghana would be able to work towards developing a vaccine.



He asked Ghanaians to support and pray for him and his team as they begin work.

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng to lead a committee to help Ghana produce an action plan on how the country can develop and manufacture its own vaccines for the COVID-19.



The President, in his 24th national address, said the decision is to reiterate his position in manufacturing local products to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



He described the former Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology as a world-renowned scientist with the experience to help Ghana develop the vaccine.



“I want to reiterate my determination that we should manufacture vaccines here in Ghana. To this end, a Committee has been established under the Chairmanship of the former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, the world-renowned scientist, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, which is formulating a concrete plan of action towards vaccine development and manufacturing,” the President said.



Mr. Amoah reacting to the appointment charged the government to make available the needed resources for the committee to work effectively.



He said the Committee should be given timelines so that it will not be business as usual.