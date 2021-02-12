Prof. George Benneh is dead

The late Professor Emeritus Dr George Benneh

Dr George Benneh, Professor Emeritus and a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon, is reported dead.

He was said to have died “peacefully” at his residence in East Legon, on Thursday, February 11 2021, at age 87.



A family spokesperson confirmed the news to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said funeral arrangements would be announced later.



Prof. Benneh served as Minister of State in the Supreme Military Council (2) regime, the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council regime and in the 3rd Republic.



He held portfolios, including Lands and Natural Resources, Fuel and Power and served as Minister for Finance in the Limann Government.



Prof. Benneh was awarded the “Star of Volta” by President Kuffuor.

He was also a Papal Knight of the Catholic Church.



Prof. Benneh, born on March 06, 1934, at Jamdede, Berekum, in the Bono Region, was survived by his wife, Mrs Adelaide Mary Benneh, six children and several grandchildren.



He served as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon, from 1992 to 1996.



Prof. Benneh was a professor and later a professor emeritus of Geography and Resource Development at the same University.



He was preceded by Prof. Akilakpa Sawyerr and succeeded by Prof. Ivan Addae Mensah, at the University of Ghana.