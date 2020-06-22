General News

Prof. Gyan Baffour to quit parliament after 2024

Correspondence from Bono Region

The Member of Parliament for the Wenchi Constituency, Professor George Gyan Baffour has announced that he will not be representing the people of Wenchi after 2024.



According to the 69-year-old legislator, this is the last time he will be seeking to represent the people of Wenchi in parliament.



Speaking right after grabbing the sole slot to represent the Wenchi Constituency on the ticket of the NPP, he revealed that he will be taking a break after 2024 as he needs some rest.



“On the parliamentary thing, I am not going to stand again, I am 69 actually and I think from age 70 to 74 you have to go and rest somewhere but I will not be out of politics because I believe in democracy.

“I was born a democrat in 1951 and before Busia left this country in 1959; my father and my people were all for him and when he was leaving this place through Sampa to go abroad, my father was running into the bush. Democracy has been part of my blood even though my father was not educated he believed in democracy, so I believe in the democratic principles and I will fight for them and I will die for them.”



Professor George Gyan Baffour defeated four other aspirants to emerge as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Wenchi Constituency.



He polled 172 votes to beat his closest contenders, Albert Osei and Kojo Frimpong who secured 167 and 148 votes respectively.

