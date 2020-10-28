Prof Gyapong assumes head of Vice Chancellors Ghana

Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice Chancellor of University of Health and Allied Sciences

Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice Chancellor of University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has been elected the new chairperson of the Vice Chancellors Ghana (VCG).

According to its communication, available to the Ghana News Agency, this is a forum of Executives head of public Universities and University Colleges in Ghana with effect from August 2020 to August 2021.



Professor Gyapong, whose appointment as Vice Chancellor of UHAS was recently renewed for another two years (August 2020 to July 2022), succeeds Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu of the University of Ghana, Legon, in the role of VCG Chair, and he would steer the affairs of the organisation for one year.



VCG is registered as a non-profit organisation in Ghana, whose objectives are to promote scholarship, research and innovation; maintain common standards for academic progression.

It also advocates better conditions of service of staff members and assert professional authority on higher educational matters in Ghana, among others.



With the appointment of the UHAS Vice Chancellor as VCG chair, Dr. Cynthia Sena Kpeglo, UHAS Registrar, automatically becomes chairperson of the following committees: Committee of Registrars and Finance Officers (CRFO); FWSC/TEWU Committee on Promotions of Junior Staff; and Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) Committee, by the virtue of the assumption of VCG chairmanship by Prof Gyapong.



Membership in the VCG has grown over the years and now comprises eleven public Universities: University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, University of Cape Coast; University of Education, Winneba; University for Development Studies, Tamale; University of Mines, Tarkwa; University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho;University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani; University of Professional Studies, Accra; Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Accra; and Ghana Institute of Journalism, Accra.