Prof Hugh Aryee gets top UN job

Prof Hugh Aryee

Source: Evans Obiri, Contributor

The Chief Operating Officer of Hanergy Global, Ghana, Prof Hugh Aryee, has been inducted into office as the first Country Director of the Ghana Chapter of the United Nations International Peace and Governance Council ( UNIPGC )

He was inducted to serve a five-year term from October 7, 2022, to October 6, 2027.



The induction was witnessed by high-profile and eminent members of society, including the Founder and Executive Director of the Salt and Light Ministries, Rev Dr. Joyce Aryee, the Global Vice President of the UNIPGC, Jonathan Ojadah, and the Regional Director of UNIPGC, Godwin Stanley.



Also present was the National President of the United Nations Association of Ghana, Bishop Dr. Peter Sackey, as well as Traditional and Christian leaders, members of the academia, and well-wishers



CHARGE



The Global Vice President of UNIPGC, Dr. Jonathan Daniel Ojadah, charged the newly inducted Country Director, Prof Aryee to be a good ambassador of the Global organization in all his dealings.

He said by the organization's objectives, Prof Aryee must always remember that they stand as solutions providers to national and international developments as well as reputable change advocates, fostering sustainable peace and governance on the continent.



"In inducting Prof Aryee, a passionate lover and advocate for human dignity and well-being, the organization is setting a record ."



PROJECTIONS



Prof Aryee, in his acceptance speech, pledged to collaborate with the various compatriots in the various countries represented on the UNIPGC, as well as international and local bodies to provide competitive research and innovations to benefit the country and Africa as a whole.



Prof Aryee opined that he will work hard to bring together a wide range of Civil Society Organisations from the local to the international level and consolidate and strengthen the efforts of organizations and individuals around the world.

OPTIMISM



The Chairperson of the occasion, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, said she was very optimistic that Prof Aryee would be a powerful advocate for good governance and enduring peace in Ghana and the continent.



She said she was also hopeful that the new Country Director will champion capacity building and support research and policy-oriented development programs to solve the mirage of problems on the continent.



UNIPGC



The UNIPGC a registered Civil Society Organisation with Headquarters in New York in the USA aims to bring together a wide range of Civil Society Organizations from the international to the local levels to consolidate and strengthen efforts of organizations and individuals around the world to handle civil and ethnic conflicts, interstate wars, terrorism, poverty eradication, human right abuses, negative globalized economic impacts and the problems experienced by constitutional and democratic societies globally.