Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang storms Ashanti Region

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate for the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Owusu Morgan,Contributor

As the December 7 general elections draw nigh, the major political parties have stepped up campaign to woo electorates to their camps.

To this end, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, will begin her campaign tour of the Ashanti region on Thursday, October 15.



The former education minister will be met in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti region by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC and the leadership of the party in the region.



She is expected to commence her tour in the Manso Adubia constituency before heading to New Edubiase.



The Vice Presidential candidate will also tour other constituencies to sell the message contained in the people's manifesto to the electorates.



Prof Jane Opoku will round off her two-day exercise in Kumasi where she will meet party folks in the various constituencies to boost their morale ahead of the December 7 polls.



This will be the first time the English professor will be campaigning in the Ashanti region since her selection some months ago.

The long time lecturer at the Cape Coast University will use the tour to expose herself to the electorates in the region and also explain the policies the party is promising to implement when given the nod in the upcoming polls.



After her selection and outdooring, Prof Jane Opoku visited the Manhyia Palace where she was officially introduced to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Asiedu Nketia, who has been in Kumasi for a while campaigning for the NDC will also visit Fomena and Adansi Akrofrom constituencies today.



Having targeted one million votes in the Ashanti Region, the NDC is leaving no stone unturned in their quest to sell their message of change to the people.



The Ashanti Region is the political world bank of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) where the party since the inception of the 4th republic has been winning not less than 75 percent of total votes cast in elections.

Source: Owusu Morgan,Contributor