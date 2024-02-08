Prof Kobby Mensah reacts to Bawumia's promise to cancel E-Levy, Emission Levy, others

Prof Kobby Mensah (L) and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Kobby Mensah, has reacted to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's promise to cancel some of the taxes introduced by his government if he becomes President of Ghana on January 7, 2025.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), at an event to announce his vision for Ghana, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, said that he would abolish taxes on electronic transactions (E-levy), gambling (Betting Tax), and emissions (Emission Levey) if he is elected president in the upcoming general elections.



“Taxes on gambling will be scrapped under my administration. There will be no emissions tax under my administration. 15% tax on electricity will be abolished by 2025 if it’s still on our administration,” he said.



Reacting to this in a post shared on X on Wednesday, Prof Kobby Mensah asserted that Dr Bawumia’s promise to cancel taxes his own government has introduced is an admission that the government has failed.



He likened the vice president’s promise to a market woman telling his customers that her products are bad.



“Only Bawumia can go to customers and say “you see the products we are selling? they are trash!” he wrote on X.

