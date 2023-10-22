Prof. Kpessa-Whyte and friends donate to flood victims

The estimated items are estimated to be in the region of Ghc250,000.00

On Friday 20th Oct 2023, Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte and his friends visited the victims of the VRA spillage and made some handsome donations to them.

The first stop was the Tokpo school housing the displaced residents of Djorkpo. Every household were given food stuffs including rice, beans, oil, gari, canned foods, powdered milk, bread, etc. They were also given a truck load of sachet water, bags of used clothings and footwears. The NADMO Officials and the Assemblyman for Tokpo electoral area were on hand to coordinate the distribution.



Some residents of Tokpo met the team at the camp and were given several bags of sachet water since the flooding situation has caused the stoppage of water supply to the enclave.



The team proceeded to Asilevi kope. And distributed same items to a few displaced residents.



Adakope was the next stop. The displaced residents here are not much. The NADMO had a list of 37 persons. They were given food items. But the entire community was given about 300 bags of sachet water.



At Volivo, food stuffs were given a few affected persons and 2 truck loads of water were delivered for the Volivo, Avakpo and Mafikope communities. Bags of used clothes and footwears were donated as well.



In all, Prof. Kpessa-Whyte and friends donated food items to over 600 persons, 2000 bags of sachet water to all communities within the affected enclave. 500 loaves of bread. Clothes and footwears. All estimated to be in the region of Ghc250,000.00.





The Prof. is thankful to his friends who supported him to mobilize these relief items for the distressed people and also accompanied him on this trip. He appreciates the support of the FOOD FOR ALL, AFRICA. He is grateful to the media who came to cover and to further bring the plight of the people to the fore to attract more support from the benevolent society.



Obviously, those at the camp are living in deplorable conditions and he is therefore appealing to Ghanaians to do more to alleviate the suffering of the people. He encourages the general public to send more donations to the Tokpo camp.



It is his hope and prayer that things will return to normal soon and the government will be able to restore all they have lost including those who lost their farms.



