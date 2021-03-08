Prof Kwaku Azar pans Akufo-Addo over Domelevo’s 'unusual' retirement

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Daniel Yao Domelevo

A fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare has described as “unconstitutional and unusual” the President's directive for Auditor General, Daniel Domelovo to go on retirement.

A March 3 communiqué from the Presidency read: “the attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June, 1960, and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June, 2020”.



Speaking to this on Joy Newsfile programme, Prof Kwaku Asare said even though this act may not be related to the resignation of former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, "it seems the President has a difficulty in working with independent constitutional officers"

“This issue of Mr. Domelevo’s forced retirement may not be related to the removal of the Electoral Commission Chair. It may not be related to the resignation of the Special Prosecutor, but when you put all of that together it paints a mosaic of a President who seems to have difficulty in working with independent constitutional officers unless the constitutional officers were appointed by him...”