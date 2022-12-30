Prof Mensa-Bonsu reveals why it may be difficult for girls’ schools to win NSMQ

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu

A Supreme Court Judge, Justice Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, has said girls’ schools might have challenges winning the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) due to the attachment to their parents and the roles of daughters in their homes even though they are capable and intelligent as the boys.

She explained that parents mostly want their children to stay home during the vacation so it is difficult for them to stay as contestants in their schools to participate in the NSMQ.



“When I hear the kind of preparation and practice the boys’ schools put their contestants through, then I know it will be a challenge for the young women because parents tend to want their daughters to come home during vacation. Most of the contestants stay on in school and parents don’t like that with their daughters.”



Citing herself as an example, she said her parents would ask for her whereabout just as many parents did with their daughters.



“So, I don’t think they would have agreed that I should just stay on in school preparing for a contest two years ahead as the boys do,” myjoyonline quoted Prof Mensa-Bonsu.



Prof Mensa-Bonsu was speaking on the back of concerns raised by Ghanaians about the seeming narrative where girls' schools barely make it to the finals in the NSMQ competition.

Prof Mensa-Bonsu said she is optimistic the girls’ schools will get there as “the young ladies are every bit as intelligent and capable as the boys but with everything you need practice and they just don’t have the time.”



Prof Mensa-Bonsu’s alma mater, Wesley Girls High School, was unseeded for the first time in eight years and will have to start the contest from the regional qualifiers.



They are also the only girls’ school to make it to the finals. They made their first appearance at the finals in 1999 against Mfantsipim but the latter won.



