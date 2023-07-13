Prof. Mike Oquaye signs book of condolence for late Ga Queen Mother

Prof. Mike Oquaye signing the book of condolence

Former Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has paid his respects to the late Queen Mother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, by signing the book of condolence at the Ga Traditional Council.

On the morning of Thursday, July 13, 2023, Prof. Mike Oquaye signed the book and expressed his admiration for the late Queen Mother, describing her as a committed and selfless royal who served her people tirelessly.



“Our late Queen Mother was a distinguished states lady of integrity, a wonderful sense of duty, commitment to the Ga State and most willing to serve her people selflessly, morning, noon and night. We all believe she is now safe in the boson of her Maker. “Naa, Rest in Perfect Peace,” the former Speaker of Parliament wrote in the book.



In addition to signing the book, Prof. Mike Oquaye made a cash donation and provided other items to support the preparations for the final funeral rites of the late Queen's Mother.



He urged the Ga Traditional Council to organize a befitting farewell that would leave a lasting impression and elevate the Ga State's reputation as one of the foremost kingdoms.

The Chairman of the funeral committee, Nii Adotey Otintor II, Sempe Mantse, assured Prof. Mike Oquaye that the Council would keep him updated on all activities related to the funeral as they prepare to bid the late Queen Mother a final farewell.



Naa Omaedru, also known as Naa Dedei Ablah in private life, passed away at the age of 88 on December 26, 2022, at her Dansoman residence.



During her 59-year reign, she dedicated herself to public and voluntary service, advocating for peace, education, and opportunities for young people, particularly girls.



The Ga Traditional Council is expected to announce the date for the final funeral rites in the coming days.



