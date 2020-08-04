Politics

Prof Mike Oquaye to speak at Founders Day lecture

Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye will deliver the keynote address to mark this year's Founders Day celebration on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The 4th of August has been enacted by Parliament as a public holiday in accordance with the public holidays (Amendment) Act 2019, (Act 968).



The day is to celebrate the Founders of Ghana and afford Ghanaians an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of the forbearers in the fight for independence.



Activities for the day are also expected to encourage others to commit their lives to sacrifice for the nation.

To this end, the Ministry of Information is organising a public lecture Ministry of Information Press Centre at 4 pm.



The programme will be held under the distinguished patronage of His Royal Highness King Abukari Mahama II, overloard of Dagbon



The lecture will be live on television, radio and all the social media handles of the Ministry of Information, a statement issued by a Deputy Minister of Information, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide said.

