Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang commiserates with the family of the late Araba Tagoe

Prof Naana Jane during the visit

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has paid a visit to the family of the late Madam Araba Tagoe, who, until her passing, was a member of the National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She went to console them on their loss, and expressed the condolences of the NDC fraternity and that of its leader, former President John Dramani Mahama, to them.



A book of condolences was later signed by Prof Naana and her delegation.



She also donated 20 boxes of bottle water to the family.



Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was joined by the George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan (MP for Cape Coast South), Kwamina Minta Nyarku (MP for Cape Coast North), Deputy Regional Women Organiser Janet Quansah, Elvis Korankye-Taylor, and Kwesi Walker, Cape Coast South and North Chairmen respectively.



Sarah Kissi, a stalwart of the party; Emma Ehun-Armah, some constituency and branch executives and members of NDC were also on attendance.

Thomas Hughes, who was Cape Coast South parliamentary aspirant and son to Madam Araba Tagoe, received the delegation with his family head.



The family expressed appreciation to Prof Opoku-Agyemang and her delegation for the visit.



AE/SEA