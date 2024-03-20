Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang donates to Muslim communities in the Central Region

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang presenting the donated items to some Muslim elders

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

The elected running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has made a significant donation to some Muslim communities in the Central Region to support them as they observe Ramadan.

She donated 12 bags of maize, beans, and 100 bags of sugar; 14 boxes of tea; 100 cartons of milk; 50 boxes of bottled water; 100 bags of sachet water; and baskets of oranges, pineapples, and watermelons.



Her demonstration of love for people in diverse communities and with different religious backgrounds has become an important feature on her calendar each year, and this year is no exception, particularly as Muslims observe Ramadan.



Ramadan holds immense cultural and religious significance for Muslims worldwide. It is a time of fasting, praying, reflection, and giving to the less privileged in society.



Making the presentation, she said: “Fasting does not only bring individual blessings but national blessings and benefits, as prayers are said for the peace, safety, and progress of the country.”



She, therefore, called on the Chief Iman of the Central Region to strengthen bonds within their jurisdictions by cultivating environments of mutual respect, compassion, empathy, interfaith solidarity, understanding, and support.



The items were received by a representative of the Central Region Chief Imam, who expressed gratitude for her continued gesture, which he said is of immense importance to the Muslim community.

The Regional Chief Iman thanked the running mate and her entourage for the donation and continuous support to Muslim communities.



Earlier, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang paid a courtesy call on the Oguaa Manhen, Osabarima Kwesi Atta 11, at his Eminstimadze palace.



Her visit was to inform the Omanhen of her presence in the region while also using the opportunity to inquire about his health and well-being.



Omanhen Osabarima Kwesi Atta 11 applauded Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang for the reverence she and her team had shown his stool, elders of the traditional area, and the paramountcy in general, stressing that “personally coming here to announce your presence only demonstrates a good understanding and respect of the culture of our people.”



She visited the Muslim community at the Kotokuraba Central Mosque to donate items to them as they mark Ramadan and also interacted with some market women.



She was accompanied by the Regional Chairman, Professor Richard Asiedu, and other regional executives.