Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang listed as one of 100 Most Reputable Africans

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate

A leading global reputation-management firm, Reputation Poll International, has released the 2020 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans. The list features Africans in sectors including leadership, entertainment, advocacy, education, and business. The selection criteria are integrity, visibility, and impact.

Ghanaians in the list include Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, NDC’s Vice Presidential Candidate; Hanna Tetteh, Head, United Nations Office to the African Union; Dr Ken Kwaku, International Investment & Corporate Governance Expert; Prof Kwesi Botchway, Former Minister of Finance; Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of ICGC and Patrick Awuah; founder of Ashesi University.



The list features 47 women and 53 men.



The above Ghanaians are joined by other Africans who are celebrated for their Social Impact, as well as Social Entrepreneurship, that are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.



Reputation Poll, known globally for its annual ranking of the 100 Most Reputable People on Earth and Most Reputable CEOs in various countries.



Find the list of the 100 Most Reputable Africans in alphabetical order



Abdessattar Ben Moussa || President, Tunisian Human Rights League



Abiy Ahmed || Prime Minister, Ethiopia



Acha Leke || Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company



Achille Mbembe || Political Scientist



Adama Gorou (Adams) || Human Potential Catalyst



Agnes Kalibata || President, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa



Akinwumi Adesina Dr. || President, African Development Bank



Amadou Diaw || Founder, Forum de Saint Louis



Amadou Gallo Fall || President, Basketball Africa League



Amadou Mahtar Ba || Executive Chairman, AllAfrica Global Media Inc.



Amani Abou-Zeid || Commissioner, African Union Commission



Amina C. Mohamed || Cabinet Secretary, Kenya



Angélique Kidjo || Musician



Anna Kajumulo Tibaijuka || Member of Parliament, Tanzania



Anne Makinda || Politician



Anthony Navo Jnr || Founder, African Young Voices

Arikana Chihombori Quao.Dr || Educator, Policy Leader



Asha-Rose Migiro || Diplomat



Ashish Thakkar || Founder Mara Group



Basetsana “Bassie” Kumalo || Businesswoman.



Belay Begashaw || DG, The Sustainable Development Goals Center for Africa



Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || Entrepreneur



Bineta Diop || Founder, Femmes Africa Solidarité Senegal



Carlos Lopes || Economist



Caster Semenya || Olympic Athlete



Catherine Adoyo Prof. || Professor, George Washington University



Cellou Dalien Diallo || Economist and Politician



Collen Mashawana || Philanthropist



Denis Mukwege || Founder, Panzi Hospital



Divine Ndhlukula || Managing Director, SECURICO



Donald Kaberuka || Board Chair, Global Fund



Edith Brou || Digital Entrepreneur



Ellinah Wamukoya (Bishop) || Clergy



Elsie S. Kanza || Head of Africa, World Economic Forum



Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Deputy Minister, Namibia



Enenche Paul Dr || Senior Pastor, Dunamis Int’l Gospel Centre



Fadumo Dayib || Politician

Fatou Bensouda || Prosecutor, ICC



Félix Tshisekedi || President, Democratic Republic of the Congo



Femi Otedola || Chair, Forte Oil PLC



Folorunso Alakija || Businesswoman and philanthropist



Francis Arinze (Cardinal) || Cardinal, Roman Catholic Church



Fred Swaniker || Founder, African Leadership Academy, Ghana



Georges Rebelo Chikoti || Diplomat



Hafez Ghanem || Vice President, World Bank



Hajer Sharief || Co-Founder, Together we build it, Libya



Hamadoun Touré || Executive Director, SMART Africa



Hanna Tetteh || Head, United Nations Office to the African Union



Ibrahim Hassane Mayaki || CEO, NEPAD



Ilwad Elman || Director, Elman Peace and Human Rights Center



Isatou Alwar Graham || Lawyer and writer



Ishaq Usman Bello (Justice) || Chief Judge FCT Abuja



Jackie Chimhanzi. Dr || CEO, African Leadership Institute



James Alix Michel || Former President of Seychelles



Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Prof) || Former Vice Chancellor, University of Cape Coast



Jelani Aliyu || Automotive Designer, General Motors



Jewel C. Howard Taylor.H.E || Vice President, Liberia



Johannes Gawaxab || Governor, Bank of Namibia

José Eduardo Agualusa || Journalist and writer



Kabirou Mbodje || Founder, Wari Group



Ken Kwaku .Dr || International Investment & Corporate Governance Expert



Kumi Naidoo || Secretary-General Amnesty International



Kwesi Botchwey Prof. || Former Minister of Finance Ghana and Professor,



Lamin Momodou Manneh || Lead, Regional Hub UNDP Africa



Leymah Gbowee || Founder, Gbowee Peace Foundation



Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary-General, Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie



Lwazi Bam || CEO, Deloitte Africa



Macsuzy Mondon || Minister, Seychelles



Major Seynabou Diouf || Police United Nation



Manasseh Azure Awuni || Journalist



Margaret Blick Kigozi Prof || Consultant, UNIDO



Maria do Carmo Silveira || Former Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe’s



Mariéme Jamme || Founder, iamtheCODE



Matshidiso Moeti .Dr || Regional Director for Africa, World Health Organization (WHO)



Mensa Otabil || Theologian



Mia Couto || Biologist and writer



Michelle Ndiaye || Director, Institute for Peace and Security Studies



Mohamed El Kettani || CEO Attijariwafa Bank



Mohamed ElBaradei || Law scholar and diplomat who served as Vice-President of Egypt

Mutahi Kagwe || Cabinet Secretary for Health, Republic of Kenya



Ngozi Okonjoi-Iweala. Dr || Board Chair, Gazi, Nigeria



Nhlamu Dlomu || Global Head of People, KPMG



Nobuhle Judith Dlamini Nxasana Dr. || Businesswoman and Author



Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University



Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba || Director, Kenya School of Law



Paul Kagame H.E || President Rwanda



Peter Tabichi || Teacher



Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka || Executive Director, UN Women



Precious Moloi-Motsepe Dr. || Entrepreneur



Shamila Batohi || Director, National Prosecuting Authority



Sheila Tlou || Co-Chair, Global HIV Prevention Coalition



Tony Ojobo || Public policy expert



Vera Songwe. Dr || UN Under Secretary General and Executive Director of UNECA,



Vincent Rague || Co-founder of Catalyst Principal Partners,



Wided Bouchamaoui || Co-Founder, Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet,



Winnie Byanyima || Director UNAIDS,



Wiseman L. Nkuhlu Prof || Chancellor, University of Pretoria



Wycliffe A. Oparanya || Politician



Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE || Mayor, Freetown, Sierra Leone



Zweli Mkhize Dr. || Minister, South Africa

