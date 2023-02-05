2
Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang observes TEIN UCC new membership registration

Jane Naana Election3.png Jane Opoku-Agyemang paid a surprise visit to the Tertiary Education Institutions Network

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: Wisdom Anane, Contributor

The Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and running mate to the NDC Presidential candidate in the 2020 elections, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang paid a surprise visit to the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) UCC chapter.

The visit by the presumptive NDC running mate for the 2024 elections was to enable her to observe the chapter's new members registration.

Prof. Naana Jane praised the executives of the association for their hard work and sacrifices. She encouraged the students present to take their academic work seriously and never look down on their programmes of study.

TEIN UCC President Miss Lydia Spio briefed the Professor on the registration process, revealing that over one thousand (1000) new members have been registered.

Dr Vincent Assanful, the patron for TEIN UCC thanked the Former Minister of Education for the surprise visit.

