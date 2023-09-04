Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang represents Mahama at the Gomoah Fetteh Ahorbaaa Kese Festival

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang at the Gomoah Fetteh Ahorbaaa Kese Festival

Source: Kweku Sam, Contributor

The 2020 running mate of the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on September 22, 2023, represented the former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Mahama at the Gomoa Fetteh Ahorbaa Kese Festival in the Central Region.

The former Vice Chancellor and Minister for Education commended the Chiefs and people for their outstanding contributions to all sectors in their jurisdiction, with special emphasis on the education sector.



As part of her speech, the former minister encouraged the students to be serious and disciplined in all aspects of their lives.



She again called on all who have attained the age of eighteen years to get their names registered in the upcoming limited registration.

As worried as she could be, the former minister acknowledged the challenges these new registrants will go through, which included trying to register at their district offices, especially when they form a great portion of the unemployed in the country.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards