Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to speak at Harvard Law School

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast will speak at the Harvard School of Law

The 2020 vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is scheduled to speak at the Harvard School of Law.

She is speaking at a program organised by the African Caucus of the Kennedy School of Law and Havard African Law Association from April 15-16, 2023.



The event will be on the theme: "Reimagining Africa's Growth on our Terms."

The running mate of the NDC presidential candidate in 2020 elections will, however, speak on the topic: "Rising to Africa's education challenges and opportunities post the COVID-19 pandemic."



Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is also a former Minister of Education, and former Vice-Chancellor of University of Cape Coast.