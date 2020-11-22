Prof Naana Jane boogies on her birthday

Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, vice presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has shown Ghanaians a glimpse of her delightful social life.

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast who is celebrating her 69th birthday Sunday, November 22, 2020, took to the dance floor at a private party to boogie.



While heartily dancing to Kool and the Gang’s ‘Get Down On It’ song, the NDC vice presidential candidate consistently held out a peace sign, which has now become a signature of the NDC – the second coming of JM.



She was in the company of the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and other notable members of the NDC.



Prof Naana Jane was appointed in 2013 by President John Mahama as Education Minister.

Before that, she served as the first female Vice-Chancellor of UCC.



However, on July 6, 2020, she was appointed as the vice-presidential candidate of the largest opposition party, ahead of the December polls.



