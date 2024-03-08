Prof Naana Jane will be Ghana’s first female Vice President – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reacted to the announcement of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the 2024 general elections.

Gyamfi described Prof. Opoku Agyemang as a woman of substance, integrity, and character.



In a Facebook post hours after the announcement was made, he expressed confidence in the former vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Coast’s capabilities, stating:



"She is the honourable woman who will be assisting the Nation Builder, H.E John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC to rescue our beloved country from the clutches of the inept, insensitive, corrupt, wasteful, nepotistic, and useless Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government come December 7, 2024."



He added: "By the grace of God, she will be Ghana’s first female Vice President, come 7th January 2025."



The National Executive Committee of the NDC officially settled on Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the party’s running mate for the impending 2024 general elections.

