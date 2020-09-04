Politics

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang decries deplorable state of abondoned Asempaneye Day SHS project

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is John Mahama's running mate

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has described as financial loss to the state, abandoned projects across the country.

According to her, the situation where projects undertaken by the erstwhile NDC administration were left to rot is unacceptable.



“We have seen these structures over grown by weeds and shrubs as well as iron rods that have disappeared. We definitely have to return to this project, in which case we have to conduct a reevaluation and spend more money and all of this cannot be very helpful to us as a nation,” she said.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was speaking to media men when she made a stop over at the abandoned Day Senior High School project site at Asempaneye of the Joaboso Constituency in the Western North Region as part of her campaign tour of that part of the country.

Describing the situation as unfortunate, the NDC’s running mate said the practice of abandoning projects that have started under a particular administration impedes the nation’s progress.



“It is not as if we just cut the sod and abandoned it. We started, the foundations are done, the columns are being raised. You can all see the structures beside and behind me,” She pointed out to journalists.

