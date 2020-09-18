Politics

Prof Opoku-Agyemang ends tour of Western Region

Vice presidential candidate of NDC, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has ended her five-day tour of the Western Region.

She ended the tour with an assurance to the people of the region that the NDC offers the best choice for quality and trusted governance that will lead to sustainable development for all Ghanaians.



The visit, her first to the region since she was out-doored as running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama, enabled Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to introduce herself to the chiefs and people and to solicit their support for the NDC in the upcoming general elections.



During the tour, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang paid courtesy calls on various traditional leaders, interacted with a number of stakeholders including traders, artisans, small scale miners, farmers, students, fishermen and professional groups, among others.



The Running Mate, who arrived in the region on Sunday to a rousing welcome expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people for their warm reception.



She gave the assurance that all infrastructure projects which were started by the previous NDC administration, but were abandoned by the present government, would be completed when the NDC is voted into power.



She explained the provisions in the NDC manifesto for national progress, and indicated that the socio-economic needs of the region have been adequately catered for in the manifesto.

Touching on education, she pledged that the next NDC government will ensure increased access to quality learning, introduce more incentive packages for teachers, and restore discipline in schools.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who recently toured six other regions, namely Upper East, North East, Northern, Bono, Ahafo and the Western North Region, stressed that a Mahama-led government will be committed to promoting equity in governance.



She was accompanied by Former Second Lady, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, Ms.Sherry Ayitey-National Vice Chairperson of the NDC, Mr Alex Segbefia-Former Health Minister and Deputy Campaign Manager for Election 2020, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ms Emelia Arthur, a former Deputy Western Regional Minister, Mrs.



Maame Efua Houadjeto-Deputy Women's Organizer, Hon Abu Kasangbata, Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister and Musa Abdullai, Former DCE for Bawku.



Others are Amb. Sam Pee Yalley-Former Ambassador to India, Dr.John Abu Former Trade Minister and Western Regional Minister, Dr George Adjah Sipa Yankey-Former Minister/CEO Ghana Gas, Hon. Kofi Totobi Quakyi-Member, National Campaign team/Former Minister, Mrs Mawuena Trebarh, Former CEO of the GIPC, now Spokesperson and Head of Communications for the Running Mate of the NDC.

