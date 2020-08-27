General News

Prof Opoku-Agyemang's clean message will impact on how politics should be done - AFCSOs

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is Mahama's running mate for the 2020 elections

The Alliance of Feminine Civil Society Organisations (AFCSOs) say the decent and decorous manner in which the Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has so far conducted her campaign activities will introduce a new wave of decency into the political scene of Ghana.

According to the group, it finds it encouraging the messages of peace and practice of politics of no insult which has been the core of the campaign of the NDC’s running mate in the five regions she has visited as part of her campaign.



Read the full statement by Alliance of Feminine CSOs below:



Press Release



From: Alliance of Feminine CSOs (AFCSOs)



To: All Media Houses



Date: 26th August, 2020

Prof. Naana's clean and clear message will impact significantly on how decent politics should be done in Ghana- AFCSOs.



The Alliance of Feminine CSOs (AFCSOs) has followed with keen interest and has observed the decent and decorous manner in which Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang engages and communicates to the stakeholders across the five regions she has visited so far. Upper East region, North East region, Northern region, Bono region and Ahafo region. Her message so far has been one that encourages peace, encourages party executives and sympathizers to practice politics of no insult, one that advises campaign based on issues and development. This, the Alliance finds encouraging as a way forward to promoting peaceful co-existence and promoting democracy. The Alliance is motivated by her style of engagement as this has been confirmation of the Alliance earlier position that if a woman is nominated or voted into a high office in the political ladder the dynamics of doing politics in Ghana will change positively. As a result of her style she has widely been accepted in all the regions that she has visited so far. In Karaga district, the Karaga paramount chief broke protocol in their tradition and allowed her to wear her shoes while addressing the chief and his council of elders. Her acceptance is quiet encouraging and this is largely as a result of her impactful messages.



The Alliance further wishes to congratulate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang on her enskinment as a queen mother of Samini community. The chief of the community, Poanaa Ayishetu Abdulai Sheriga, conferred on her a chieftaincy title “Ziiniaya Daana” which means queen of development and light. This is an indication of how revered women are held in our homes and societies. They play key roles in African societies, right from priesthood and Kinship. Women have not been left out, and under their leadership, morals are held to high standard, the path of progress are created and new wave of leadership is brought to bare. Her enskinment signifies the preparedness of our traditional authority to accept female leadership and is further deepened by the fact that she was enskined within a community that is led by a chief who is a woman.



It is quiet encouraging that this year there is whirling wind of change. Women seems to have gathered courage and opened that glass ceiling more than ever in all nations, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, by God's choice and intervention, was picked by former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama as his running mate and Vice Presidential candidate of the NDC. Being exited by this development, US Democrats Party also picked Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential candidate. This will be the first time since independence that one of the major political parties has chosen not just a competent woman but highly qualified woman as a running mate. Competent and highly qualified as a running mate.



The age-old mystery of women being relegated to the dark history is taking a different turn, with the world embracing such moves with enthusiasm. No one had that in mind, that Ghana was going to have a female Vice Presidential candidate so soon with overwhelming support from all walks of lives and the political divide of this country. Her impeccable record chalked as an educationist, has left Ghanaians impressed and her achievements assets to manifest in a possibility of large votes for the opposition.

We encourage her to continue her engagements in the manner that she has started and advise others to do same. We also pledge our unflinching support for her (Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang) and other competent and highly qualified female office seekers and holders especially parliamentary candidates and believe she will continue to engage with stakeholder and all citizens in Ghana in the manner that she has started.



Signed



Alimatu Issahak (PhD Research Student) Convener
Eunice Yogri (PhD) P.R. O

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.