Prof. Quarm cannot run away from galamsey report - GNASSM Ashanti spills more secrets

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Ashanti District of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) is urging the immediate past Member of Parliament for Manso Nkwanta constituency in the Ashanti region to come again regarding the response he issued to exonerate himself from Prof. Frimpong-Boateng Galamsey's report.

The association believes Prof Joseph Albert Quarm is complicit as alleged by the report and any attempt by him to denigrate the report by the former minister heightens their anger.

"Though Prof Quarm indicates he has never licensed any concession in his name yet we are aware of how he used his influence as a Board Member of the Minerals Commission to get a block out area at Manso Nsiana for community mining project". They indicated.

According to the association, the block-out area which was originally planned by the local association to be given out to small-scale miners in the area was taken over and sold out by Prof Quarm.

In a release signed by Michael Adu-Gyamfi, GNASSM Ashanti's secretary, the association is further challenging Prof. Joseph Albert Quarm to come out with the modalities under which he operated and the benefits accrued by the community if he still insists he used the concession for community mining purpose.

"Moreso, the association is calling on the government and the EPA to go to the said area and assess the degree of devastation done to the land due to irresponsible mining activities.

"GNASSM Ashanti District declares that whatever the galaxy report states against Prof Quarm is not far from the truth." The release concluded.

