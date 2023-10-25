Prof. Stephen Adei's bribe allegation about road contracts surprising - Chamber of Construction Industry

Members of Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry

The Vice Chairman of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, Nana Opare Kwafo I, who also serves as the Kyidomhene of Aburi Atwiesin, has expressed his surprise at the allegations made by the former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Prof. Stephen Adei. Prof. Adei had claimed that bribes play a key role in determining the award of road contracts in Ghana.

Prof. Adei had lamented about the issue of corruption in the process of awarding road contracts and stated that he had information suggesting that individuals seeking road contracts were asked to pay a bribe of one million Ghanaian cedis upfront.



The Ministry of Roads and Highways issued a statement asserting that the procedures leading to the award of road contracts are open, transparent, and competitive and also follow the laws of Ghana.



They have also requested the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate the matter.



Nana Opare Kwafo I expressed his support for the decision of the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, to involve EOCO in a full investigation of Prof. Stephen Adei's allegations.



He stated, "I am surprised about Prof. Adei's allegations; he is a friend, his allegations need to be investigated, and I am glad the Minister of Roads has referred the case to EOCO for further investigations."



Nana Opare Kwafo I raised questions about the feasibility of contractors paying such a substantial bribe, given that some contractors have not been paid for several years.

"In recent times, we contractors have not been paid, and how will a contractor get such an amount to even pay the government? We have done contracts for over 3 years, and I am part; we haven't been paid, and I think Prof. Adei should have fished out the contractor who paid the government to be prosecuted."



He suggested that Prof. Adei identify the contractor who allegedly paid the government a bribe so that appropriate legal action could be taken.



He made these remarks during a conference organized by the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry in Accra.



