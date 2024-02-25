Prof Yorke reacts to Dr Lamptey's 'the size of banku you eat shouldn't be bigger than the size of an egg' statement

Prof. Dr (Med) Ernest Yorke, Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association

Prof. Dr (Med) Ernest Yorke, Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association, has reacted to a statement making the rounds and attributed to Dr (Med) Roberta Lamptey of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital which states that “the size of banku you eat shouldn’t be bigger than the size of an egg”.

This statement has set social media into a frenzy and many people are wondering how a small size of banku will satisfy an individual.



Responding, the Professor of Medicine and Endocrinology stated that he had personally spoken with Dr (Med) Lamptey and what she said was that her allusion to that size of banku was a hyperbole.



She noted that it was deliberately put that way to achieve an effect. According to Prof. Yorke, dietary control is an important non-pharmacological component of managing chronic cardiometabolic conditions such as diabetes mellitus.



He also mentioned that the goals of dietary counselling or medical nutrition therapy (MNT) are to achieve and maintain targets set for body weight, glucose level, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels and to slow down the progression of diabetes.



"We factor cultural and personal choices, accessibility to healthy foods, barriers to change and behavioural changes to meet the individual needs," Prof Yorke noted.

He emphasized a healthy diet is a balanced diet.



The health expert said a balanced diet typically consists of a variety of food groups in appropriate proportions.



While specific recommendations may vary based on individual needs, he mentioned the following proportions as general guidelines:



1. Fruits and vegetables: Aim to fill half of your plate with fruits and vegetables. These provide essential vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants.



2. Grains: About one-quarter of your plate should be comprised of whole grains such as brown rice, whole wheat bread, or oats. Whole grains are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

3. Protein: Another quarter of your plate can be dedicated to lean protein sources such as poultry, fish, beans, lentils, tofu, or nuts. Protein is essential for muscle repair and growth.



4. Dairy or dairy alternatives: Incorporate dairy products like milk, yoghurt, or cheese, or non-dairy alternatives like fortified plant-based milk (soy, almond, coconut) to meet calcium and vitamin D needs.



5. Healthy fats: Include sources of healthy fats such as avocados, olive oil, nuts, and seeds in moderation. These provide essential fatty acids and help in nutrient absorption.



He added, "Remember to also limit added sugars, saturated fats, and sodium intake for overall health and well-being. Alcohol intake must also be moderate. It's essential to maintain balance and moderation within each food group to support optimal nutrition and health."



The Ghana Medical Association vice president explained that despite these general recommendations, carbohydrates are the main drivers of high glucose levels in the blood for diabetes patients. This is the reason why Dr (Med) Lamptey made that statement although exaggerated for emphasis, hence the need to reduce the quantities of carbohydrates to limit their effect on blood glucose levels.

The medical practitioner maintains that ‘one size does not fit all’. He advised that for all patients with diabetes, dietary counselling from a registered dietitian (RD) or a health professional trained to deliver MNT is crucial in diabetes management.



He reiterated the benefits of regular exercise which include improved blood glucose control, weight loss, improved well-being and reduced cardiovascular risk factors.



He advised for more information on the subject, health professionals to consult the National Treatment Guidelines for the Management of Diabetes Mellitus of published by the Ministry of Health with Diabetes Endocrine & Metabolic Society (DEMSoG) as technical advisors, a professional group that he currently serves as its Vice President.