Professionals for Nzema Development presents GHC50,000 to deputy minority leader for forms, filing fees

Emmanuel Buah Donate Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah with some members of Alliance for Nzema Development

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group called Professionals for Nzema Development which constituent people from Jomoro, Ellembelle and Gwira constituencies (Nzema Contutecny) have presented an amount of GHC50,000 to the deputy minority leader, who is also a member of parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, to cover his forms and filing fee for the NDC parliamentary primaries.

The team, led by Ishmeal Kaku Amihere, indicated that their effort is to appreciate Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah for truly representing them in parliament.

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, who received the cash presentation in his office, said he feels very encouraged by their kind gesture.

He pledged to continuously work hard for the constituency.

“… I feel very encouraged to be able to work as their representatives and to see the day that all of them are working as a group and to come to me that they are paying GHC50,000 filing fee plus forms.

"It speaks volume of what they think of me and what they have been doing. So, I feel very encouraged, now I feel I am not going on retirement anymore,” Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah said.

Meanwhile, the NDC is expected to hold its Parliamentary and presidential elections on May 13, 2023.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
