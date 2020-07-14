Politics

Professor Adei’s statement on Mahama very unfortunate – Governance Expert

Prof Stephen Adei,Chairman of the National Development Planning Committee

Governance Expert, William Amofa, has expressed his disappointment in the Chairman of the National Development Planning Committee Professor Stephen Adei on his comments that ex-president John Mahama is unfit for president again.

According to William Amofa, it was an unfortunate statement made by the Professor considering the positions he occupies in the country.



In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he stated, “As a professor, he may believe that he is giving his opinion, but looking at his positions, he has a limit to what he expresses his opinion on. He is not talking about anyone but Mahama; a former president and vice president, so you cannot just write him off.



Prof.Adei is a chairman of the National Development Planning Committee, a representative of President Akufo-Addo on the Judicial Council, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and part of the Advisory Board of the Ministry of Finance. He is also known to have many insights into the state of our governance. If you consider his positions, this kind of statement from him is unfortunate. When that happens you create a caveat for chaos in the various organizations you oversee as well as followers of the party that Mahama belongs to”.



The Governance Expert cautioned that with the nature of Ghanaian politics, leaders must be mindful of the statements they make as this can determine if they stay in power or not.

“Prof. Adei might just be stating an opinion but what is this based on? Ghana’s politics is like the wind. It may not always go your way. John Mahama never imagined that he will lose the elections and after all that was said about Nana Addo, he is now the president. Mahama is a heavyweight when it comes to Ghana’s politics. People can say what they want about him. Same with Nana Addo, he has, however, struggled to become a president.



As a leader, you need to be careful about what you say. Your speech must bring peace and development to the country”, he added.



The Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission and former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei in an interview on an Accra-based station yesterday, stated that ex-president John Dramani Mahama lacks the full leadership characteristics to run the nation and as such it won’t be in the nation’s interest if the NDC flagbearer is given the nod to man the affairs of the country.

