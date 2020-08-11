Politics

Professor Ahwoi’s book won’t affect chances of NDC in 2020 elections – Manasseh

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Award-winning freelance investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has argued that Professor Kwamena Ahwoi’s book, Working with Rawlings, which catalogues some embarrassing details about former President Jerry John Rawlings, will not affect the chances of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2020 General Elections, asserting that former President Rawlings no longer wields much influence to determine the victory or defeat of the NDC.

Many analysts have said that the timing of Prof Ahwoi’s launch of the book- a few months to the elections- has the potential of derailing the chances of the party in the upcoming elections given that the seemingly embarrassing or uncomplimentary revelations constitute campaign arsenal for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)



Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampo, has asserted that the release of the book at this crucial time is a misjudgment that can negatively affect the fortunes of the NDC.



But Mr Azure Awuni, who is famed for his exposés on the corruption of the political elite, has disagreed with the assertions:



“I fail to see how Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s book is an attack on the NDC and its chances in the next election. Former President Rawlings, who’s mainly the subject of “negative” revelations in the book, is no longer central to the success of the NDC.



The NDC is gradually shifting away from the cult system, when the founder’s/founders’ influence was so enormous that it could determine the victory or defeat of the party,” he stated.

Mr Azure Awuni went on to explain that Prof Ahwoi’s book serves a useful purpose in throwing light on the happenings in the Rawlings era since Rawlings himself is yet to write.



“Prof. Ahwoi is an insider. The Ahwoi Brothers have been very influential in the NDC. It doesn’t mean that everything he says is true but writing about the happenings in the Rawlings era is important, especially when Rawlings himself has not written. Those with different accounts should write theirs.



A book on the role of the Ahwoi Brothers in the NDC won’t be bad. And this might push Rawlings to publish his memoir instead of always defending himself against other publications,” he concluded.



Meanwhile the book has continued to divide opinions with some leading members of the NDC accusing him of attempting to undermine the role of Rawlings in the party.

