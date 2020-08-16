General News

Professor Amankwah appointed as Vice-Chancellor of UMaT

Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah is the new Vice Chancellor of UMaT

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) Council has appointed Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah as its new Vice-Chancellor.

He takes over from Professor Jerry Samuel Yao Kuma, whose term of office ends on October 15, 2020.



Until he was appointed the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Amankwah was the Dean, Faculty of Integrated Management Science of the University.



His term will run from October 16, 2020, to July 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, Mr Jonathan Sakoe was also appointed as the finance officer of the University.



The Council announced the two appointments in a statement signed by Mr Matthew Kwabena Okrah, the Registrar and Secretary to the Council of the university after its 75th special meeting held on Friday, August 14, 2020.

