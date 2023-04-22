1
Menu
News

Professor Frimpong Boateng makes wild allegations against NDC members in galamsey report

Kwabena Frimpong Boateng970 Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Chairman of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chairman of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has detailed how NDC members established themselves in small-scale mining especially in the Western Region during the long reign period.

According to the report, the NDC did not only sponsor their candidates but also supported independent candidates in the supposed strongholds of the NPP in the Evalue Dwira and Tarkwa constituencies.

The report revealed that a former NDC deputy Minister who is also MP for Wassa East constituency has been actively mining in the Subri forest for years.

The report added that the NDC was given an advantage in terms of access to resources from mining after the army component of Operation Vanguard was withdrawn almost two years before the 2020 elections which the NPP party officials complained about.

Below is the full report:



YNA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana