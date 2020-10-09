Professor Frimpong Boateng supports NPP Wa East Constituency

Professor Frimpong Boateng, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation

Professor Frimpong Boateng, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation has donated a Pick-up vehicle, two motorbikes and thousands of T-Shirts to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Wa East in the Upper West Region.

The donation was to encourage the Party in the Constituency to increase the votes of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and also retain the seat for the NPP.



Prof. Boateng said it was incumbent on him as a Minister who was not a Parliamentary Candidate to help constituencies that needed support.



He said he had selected constituencies in the Upper West, Central, Ashanti and Western North Regions to support to ensure they won massively for the Party.



Prof. Boateng said the Government of President Akufo-Addo had done a lot of projects in the Northern part of Ghana such as the construction of roads, dams, boreholes and climate action projects and needed to be given four more years to do more.



The Minister said Ghanaians had seen the good works of the NPP and were giving the Party more support, which currently made the Party “stronger than before in 2016.”

This, he said would give the NPP a one-touch victory in the December 7, polls, for President Akufo-Addo.



Mr Bayon Hodfred Tangu, Member of Parliament for Wa East who received the donation on behalf of the Parliamentary Candidate, Mr Salifu Yakubu said, the vehicle would facilitate the movement of the Candidate in campaigning.



He expressed gratitude to Prof. Boateng for the gesture and assured him of putting the vehicles and other items to good use.



Mr Eric Nana Amankwa Ntori, Director of I.T at the NPP Headquarters, on behalf of NPP National Chairman, Mr Freddie Blay, expressed gratitude to the Minister for the support, adding that, the donation would make an impact in the campaign of the Parliamentary Candidate.