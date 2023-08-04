Professor Mike Oquaye, Professor Bondzie Simpson to head NPP School

National Chairman of NPP, Stephen Ayensu Ntim

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in the concluding phase of establishing an institute that will serve as a breeding ground for its leaders through the inculcation of the party's traditions, ideologies, and principles.

The plans to establish what will become known as the NPP School was disclosed by the National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ayensu Ntim at the first edition of the Mentorship Forum organized by the Youth Wing of the party.



Divulging details about the school in a speech delivered at the program held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on Thursday, August 3, 2023, Stephen Ayensu stated that the school will mentor and train aspiring leaders of the party and the country at large.



"The party school will primarily offer leadership training to members of the party who aspire to take up leadership positions in the party and in government. The school is also expected to produce credible and cutting-edge research intended to promote the party's vision of building a free and prosperous society," he stressed.



"Further, the school as part of its outstanding objectives will be committed to identifying and grooming students from our educational institutions like TESCON and imbibe in them the kind of leadership that resonates with the 21st century and also inculcate in them the core values of center-right orientation that underpins the NPP political establishment."



"In effect, the party school shall to a large extent concern itself with teaching it's members the party ideology, political and communication strategy, principles as well as the core values as well as principles of JB Danquah, Simeon Dombo and Kofi Abrefa Busia among others.



"It is envisaged that in the medium to long term, appointees and potential appointees in an NPP government as well as elected officers and appointees of the party at the national, regional, and constituency electoral areas and polling station levels would have received training at the party school".

Touching on the progress made so far in the establishment of the institute, Stephen Ntim revealed that Professor Mike Oquaye, the former Speaker of Parliament will serve as the chair of the Governing Council whiles Professor Bondzie Simpson, the former Rector of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) will be the rector.



"As we speak, almost all the necessary preparations have been done. We have secured a national secretariat for the school. We have appointed a governing council and it's chairman in the person of Right Honourable Aaron Mike Oquaye, the immediate past Speaker of Parliament," Mr Ntim said.



"The party has also appointed a Rector for the school in the person of Professor Bondzie Simpson, the immediate past Rector of GIMPA."



The Mentorship Forum is the brainchild of the office of the National Youth Organizer of the NPP which aims to provide a platform for the leadership and bigwigs of the NPP to share their expertise and experience with TESCON and all youth groups within the party.



