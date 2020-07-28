General News

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang holds Thanksgiving service

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Mahama's running mate

A Thanksgiving service has been held after the outdooring of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as John Mahama's running mate.

At the Asbury-Dunwell Methodist chapel, party members, family and friends joined Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to thank God for a successful event.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) officially outdoored professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as John Mahama’s running mate on Monday, July 27, 2020.

The event which was held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), saw the former Education Minister deliver her maiden speech since her nomination on July 6, 2020.



Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, in her speech, thanked the party and flag-bearer for their decision to nominate her.

