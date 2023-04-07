Professor SKB Asante, Mustapha Hamid, others honored for contribution to peace and development

The venerable SKB Asante

Some distinguished Ghanaians were on Thursday, April 6, 2023, honored for their contribution to the peace and stability being enjoyed in the country as well as their role in the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and Christians in the country.

At the 11th Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner held in Accra by TUDEC, venerable statesman and chairman of the committee that drafted the 1992 constitution, Nana Professor Susubribi Krobea Asante and a host of other accomplished Ghanaians were given special recognitions for the diverse roles they play in keeping the country together.



Delivering the opening address at the ceremony, the General Secretary of the National Peace Council, George Amoh outlined the core mandate of the council and the role it plays in promoting unity and peace.



He lamented the disunity and division being experienced in some parts of the country and emphasized the need for major organizations to rise and quell the rising level of fascism in the world.



He noted that despite the challenges he itemized, the Peace Council has made some major strides and contributed significantly to the positioning of Ghana as the most peaceful country in the sub-region.



“The people of the world have been divided along the lines of rich and poor, powerful and powerless, black and white, majority and minority among others. We continue to have religious and chieftaincy violence because others want to set aside laid-down rules. Money, wealth, and power have separated people. In this technological world, people are hiding behind social media to spread hate.



“ It is in this spirit that the National Peace Council in Partnership with TUDEC has joined forces to promote peace and religious tolerance. For the past four years, Ghana has been rated as the most peaceful country in West Africa.

“We are making some progress but there is still a lot to be done. The Peace Council will continue to provide the platform for actors in the peace industry to engage and share ideas that facilitate the resolution of conflicts”.



The spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu commended TUDEC for instituting the Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner which brings together Muslims and people from other religions to break bread and deliberate on safeguarding the peace and tranquillity being experienced in the country.



According to him, the annual event is a powerful reflection of Islam as a religion of peace, tolerance, and unity. He, therefore, encouraged all who gathered to not just preach peace but act peace in whatever dispensation they find themselves.



Nana Professor Susubribi Krobea Asante who is also a board member of the National Peace Council expressed that the council will is proud of the works of TUDEC in the advancement of the message of peace and will continue to collaborate with organizations that set out to promote peace and unity in Ghana and beyond.



Other distinguished personalities who were awarded on the night include, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Msr Adelaide-Kumi, Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haruna, Reverend Dr. Johnson A Mbillah and Mohammed Adam Ramadan, MP for Adenta Constituency