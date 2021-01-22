Profile of Bono Regional Minister-designate, Justina Owusu Banahene

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene is to serve as Bono Regional Minister pending parliamentary approval

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang, Contributor

Former Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive of Sunyani Municipal Assembly Justina Owusu Banahene has been given a new appointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo second term government.

Justina Owusu Banahene is to serve as the Bono Regional Minister pending parliamentary approval.



Her name was part of the list 16 regional ministers released by the President Thursday, January 21, 2021.



Justina Owusu Banahene is the current Deputy National Women Organiser of NPP Below is the profile of Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene



Justina Owusu-Banahene (a.k.a. Awo) a 51-year old politician, Christian and educationist is the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive



Hon. Awo Banahene was born on April 02, 1970 in Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality.



Until her elevation to the office of the MCE in May 2019, Awo was a lecturer at the University College of Education, Berekum.



POLITICAL CAREER



Justina Owusu-Banahene is an NPP woman of high repute. She was the National Deputy Women Organizer for the New Patriotic Party from 2018 till her appointment as the MCE.

Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene (Awo) is a former Regional Women Organizer of the NPP in the then Brong Ahafo Region between 2008 and 2012. She also contested as the 2nd Vice Chairperson in the Regional Executives Elections in 2018.



The Regional 2nd Vice-Chairmanship position was a straight fight between two party stalwarts – Justina Owusu Banahene and Joseph Mensah, the current 1st Vice Chairman and Regional Director, NHIS.



Hon. Owusu Banahene, who was initially tipped by many to carry the day, secured 271 votes as against 285 by the winner.



Her impressive performance did not elude the National Executives Council of the NPP, and she was appointed as the Deputy National Women Organizer for the NPP in 2018.



In May, 2019, when Hon. Ama Kumi Richardson was elevated to the position of Bono Regional Minister after the division of Brong Ahafo Region into three, she was called back from National Deputy Women Organizer to come and serve as the Municipal Chief Executive.



A position she humbly accepted and got 100 percent endorsement from the Assembly members for confirmation.



Hon. Justina Owusu-Banahene was member of the Bono Regional Campaign Team for the 2020 and the 2016 general elections. She has been a TESCON member and Organizer at UCC between 2001and 2004.



She was also the Vice President for the Danquah-Busia Club at Atebubu Training College in 1995 and Acheresua Secondary School in 1992.

EDUCATION/WORKSHOPS



Hon. Justina Owusu-Banahene is a PhD student in Religious Studies, holds a Master of Philosophy in Religious Studies (Ethics of Religion) and Bachelor of Education (Arts ) all from the University of Cape Coast.



She completed Atebubu Teacher Training College where she was awarded a Teacher's Certificate A ( 3-Year Post-Sec.) in 1995.



Hon. Justina Owusu-Banahene completed her G.C.E. 'A' Level from Acherensua Secondary School in 1992 and G.C.E. 'O' Level from Techiman



Secondary School in 1989.



Hon. Justina Owusu-Banahene had also participated in various strategic training and workshops as listed below;



? 12th Annual Chief Justice’s Forum - Nov., 2020.



? Assemblies Permitting System - 2020.

? Annual Audit Conference - 2020.



? Zonal Consultation Workshop on National Decentralization Policy Framework and Action Plan (2020-2024) - July, 2020.



? Ghana Urban Forum -Jan., 2020.



? Interministerial Co-ordinating on Decentralization Zonal Workshop on the Development of National Decentralised Policy Framework and Action Plan (2020-2024) - Oct., 2019.



? Project Pre-commence Orientation Workshop for Participating MA’s and Design and Suppervision Consultants. - Sept., 2019.



? Procurement Requirements for MA’s and Teambuilding. - Aug., 2019.



? Environmental and Social Safeguards for Participating MA’s. Aug., 2019.



? Urban Resilience under Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme. - May, 2019.

WORK EXPERIENCE



Until her appointment as the MCE for the Sunyani Municipal Assembly in May 2019, Hon. Justina Owusu-Banahene was a lecturer at the Berekum College of Education.



She also worked as part-time lecturer at Jackson College of Education in Sunyani (2010-2019), St. Ambrose College of Education (2010-2016).



Between 1995-2000, Hon. Justina Owusu-Banahene worked as a teacher with Ghana Education Service (Addokpe JSS). She also did her National Service at Garrison JHS.



Justina Owusu-Banahene is a very experienced politician cum educationist and knows the inside out of the NPP.



She is also very familiar with the socio-cultural and political dynamics of the Bono Region.

