Profile of Director General of GES, Dr. Eric Nkansah

Dr. Eric Nkansah is the new GES Director

Source: peacefmonline

From a humble beginning, Dr. Nkansah started as a teacher in the year 2000 at Christian Education Complex Junior High School (JHS), Kintampo, in the Bono East Region of Ghana. After two years with Christian Education Complex, he got a rare opportunity to teach Geography part-time at Kintampo Senior High School.

Even when he started his studies at the University of Cape Coast in 2002, he continued to teach Geography during vacations between 2002-2006.



After his National Service with the National Health Insurance Scheme, he joined Barclays Bank of Ghana (now Absa) in 2007, where he worked for about six years and rose to the position of Sales Manager. In 2010, while working with the bank, he lectured part-time at the Business School of Garden City University College, Kumasi.



In 2012, he finally left the bank and took up a full-time lecturer position at Kumasi Technical University and a part-time lecturing job at the Graduate School of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). He contributed immensely to teaching, research, programme development, and other academic work to the development of these universities. Until his appointment to the Ministry of Education in April 2021, he was a Senior Lecturer at Kumasi Technical University.



Dr. Nkansah, in 2014, founded Career Spring Institute, a licensed tuition provider for training members of local and international professional bodies and specialised consultancy for small, medium, and large corporations. He worked as the Executive Director of the Institute.

In April 2021, he joined the Ministry of Education as the Director in charge of Tertiary Education. As Director, Tertiary, he attended many educational conferences (both local and international), including conferences organized by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).



Dr. Nkansah has over 15 years of experience in academia and education policy administration. He holds a Ph.D. in Financial Economics from the University of Zululand, South Africa, a Master of Business Administration (Finance) from KNUST Business School, Ghana, and B. A (Hons) Economics from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana. He has published widely in peer-reviewed academic journals and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB), Ghana.



Dr. Nkansah also serves on many governing councils, including Koforidua Technical University and St. Louis College of Education. He is married and blessed with three lovely boys. Dr. Nkansah is passionate about educating and developing people and believes that educating the population is the fastest way to transform our country.