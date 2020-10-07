Profile of Joseph Cudjoe

Mr Joseph Cudjoe Cudjoe is a member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana

Mr Joseph Cudjoe a politician and Financial Analyst was born on October 2, 1964 and hails from Effia a town in the Western Region.

Mr Cudjoe is a member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Effia Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



He acquired his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi and his MBA in Finance from the University of Ghana.



Before entering into effective Politics, Mr Cudjoe worked as a Lecturer at the Takoradi Technical University from 1995 to 2000.



He later joined Eno International, LLC where he worked as a Financial Analysis & Planning Manager from 2000 to 2001.

From 2004 until 2012, Mr Cudjoe was the Investment Manager of the Ghana Cocoa Board SEM Capital Management.



Mr Cudjoe entered parliament on 7 January 2013 representing the Effia constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



He was elected again to represent the constituency in 2016 and is currently the parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Effia Constituency.